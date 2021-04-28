Left Menu

Britain agrees deal for 60 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said in a deal that more than doubles the country's supply of the shot ahead of booster programme later this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:45 IST
Britain agrees deal for 60 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said in a deal that more than doubles the country's supply of the shot ahead of booster programme later this year. Britain has now ordered a total of 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is one of three COVID-19 shots being rolled out in the country at the moment.

Hancock said the shots had been secured with a view to supporting a COVID-19 booster vaccination programme starting in the autumn, adding that the biggest risk to Britain's vaccine rollout so far was a new variant of the coronavirus. "We're working on our plans for booster shots," Hancock said in a statement.

"These further 60 million doses will be used, alongside others, as part of our booster programme from later this year, so we can protect the progress that we've all made." Earlier on Wednesday, an official from Public Health England said the details of any booster programme were still being worked out, and it would be designed primarily with new variants in mind.

Britain's health ministry said more details of the booster programme would be published in due course, and would consider data from trials exploring the use of different combinations of COVID-19 vaccines. Britain has used 47.5 million doses in its vaccine rollout in total so far, nearly 34 million of which are first doses.

While the country is second only to Israel in terms of the proportion of the population that has received a first dose, which stands at around 50%, it has suffered 127,000 deaths from COVID-19, the fifth-highest total globally. Britain has deals for 517 million doses of eight different COVID-19 vaccines, some of which remain under development.

Britain has a population of 67 million people although most of the vaccines it has ordered require two shots. The government says it has spread its bets in case some vaccines do not succeed in development. A shot developed by Sanofi has been delayed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal chairs meeting to increase O2 beds, strengthen home isolation system

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.Convened ...

Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giulianis Manhattan residence.The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his bus...

COVID-19 goof-up: Test reports issued without taking samples in UP

A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra,...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021