France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that 22.2% of the entire population and 28.3% of the adult population had now received a first shot against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)