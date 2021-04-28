Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:00 IST
France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that 22.2% of the entire population and 28.3% of the adult population had now received a first shot against COVID-19.

