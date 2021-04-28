Left Menu

Elderly undertrial prisoner dies of coronavirus in Delhi hospital

Later, information was received that he has expired in the hospital on Tuesday, Director General Prisons Sandeep Goel said.He was admitted in the jail on March 9, in a case registered under the POCSO Act at Bindapur police station, the officials said.On Tuesday, a 43-year-old under-trial prisoner of Tihar Jail also died due to coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:04 IST
Elderly undertrial prisoner dies of coronavirus in Delhi hospital

A 61-year-old undertrial prisoner of Tihar Jail died in a hospital in Delhi five days after he tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Talwar, a resident of Jain Park, New Delhi, they said.

''Talwar, an inmate of central jail number 7 of Tihar, was tested for COVID-19 and found positive on April 22. He was referred to GTB Hospital and admitted there on the same day. Later, information was received that he has expired in the hospital on Tuesday,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

He was admitted in the jail on March 9, in a case registered under the POCSO Act at Bindapur police station, the officials said.

On Tuesday, a 43-year-old under-trial prisoner of Tihar Jail also died due to coronavirus. Mohammad Anish, lodged in prison since December 2019 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a jail hospital with mild symptoms.

On Tuesday morning, his condition deteriorated and he was referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in emergency. Later, he died in the hospital in the afternoon.

Four inmates died due to coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year. Two COVID-19-positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 284 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021. A total of 115 staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year.

The first coronavirus infection among inmates was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill gates; discusses pandemic, polio eradication

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed a slew of matters, including the latest status of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign and ...

Britain orders 60 million Pfizer COVID-19 shots for booster programme

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of PfizerBioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said, in a deal that more than doubles the countrys supply of the shot ahead of a booster programme later this year.Britain has now ord...

Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.Keeping...

6.4 magnitude quake strikes Assam, 10 more follow; buildings damaged

A series of earthquakes jolted Assam and most of the Northeastern states on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.There were no immediate reports of deaths directly due to the trem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021