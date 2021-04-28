Left Menu

English medic hopes vaccines limit damage of any third COVID wave

Progress with Britain's vaccine rollout should limit the damage from any third wave of COVID-19 infections, one of England's top doctors said on Wednesday, adding that there would likely still be bumps in the road in the coming year. "But I think it's inconceivable to think that we will go from a period of relative calm...

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:33 IST
English medic hopes vaccines limit damage of any third COVID wave

Progress with Britain's vaccine rollout should limit the damage from any third wave of COVID-19 infections, one of England's top doctors said on Wednesday, adding that there would likely still be bumps in the road in the coming year. England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said that the "modelling consensus is clear that we will have what is called a third wave."

"I am personally hopeful that if the vaccine programme continues at pace, and continues to be as successful as it's been, the third wave, so to speak, might just be a third upsurge and much less significant, because of the de-linking of cases to hospitalizations and deaths," he said at a news conference. "But I think it's inconceivable to think that we will go from a period of relative calm... with no further bumps in the road in terms of upswings in activity between now and this time next year," he added, saying he expected more cases, likely in the in the autumn or winter, but it was hard to know for sure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 delayed for a week, spoilers revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East amid concerns about Iran deal

A team of U.S. envoys is traveling to the Middle East this week for talks with key allies, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, amid simmering concerns in the region about President Joe Bidens attempt to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.A ...

Pak PM Imran Khan speaks to Bill gates; discusses pandemic, polio eradication

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates and discussed a slew of matters, including the latest status of COVID-19 pandemic, polio eradication campaign and ...

Britain orders 60 million Pfizer COVID-19 shots for booster programme

Britain will buy 60 million more doses of PfizerBioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, health minister Matt Hancock said, in a deal that more than doubles the countrys supply of the shot ahead of a booster programme later this year.Britain has now ord...

Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.Keeping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021