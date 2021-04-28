Left Menu

Jharkhand extends restrictive measures till May 6 as COVID cases continue to surge

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia

In view of the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Jharkhand, the state government on Wednesday extended the restrictive measures for a week from 6 am on April 29, an official said in Ranchi.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had on April 20 declared a seven-day lockdown-like restriction starting from April 22, saying that the period would be observed as ''health safety week''.

The state government, in a high-level meeting chaired by Soren during the day, decided to extend the health safety week till 6 am on May 6, the official said.

He said that the people must follow the restrictive measure.

It was also decided at the meeting that shops will remain open till 2 pm.

The official said that now people in the state will be allowed to move in public places till 3 pm.

The chief minister had said on April 20 that except identified offices of central and state governments and those in the private sector, all others will remain shut during the health safety week.

Agriculture, industries and mining operations will function during the period. Religious places will remain open but devotees in fixed numbers will be allowed, he had said.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has been steadily increasing in the state. In the last 24 hours, 131 people succumbed to the disease while 6,020 more people tested positive for the infection.

