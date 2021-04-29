Left Menu

Delhi records nearly 26k COVID-19 cases, 368 deaths; positivity rate over 31 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 01:56 IST
Delhi records nearly 26k COVID-19 cases, 368 deaths; positivity rate over 31 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the seventh day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The city had reported 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 24,149 cases on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 last Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 per cent on Friday, 36.24 per cent on Thursday -- the highest so far -- and 31.28 per cent last Wednesday.

As per the latest health bulletin, the COVID-19 infection tally in Delhi stands at 10,53,701, the death toll is 14,616 and the number of active cases is 99,752.

Tuesday's health bulletin issued by the city government, however, had put the cumulative number of cases at 10,72,065, the death toll at 15,009 and the tally of active cases at 98,264.

The government did not provide any explanation for the discrepancy in the data.

The fresh cases came out of 81,829 tests, including 26,127 rapid-antigen tests, conducted in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Out of 20,926 beds in city hospitals, only 1,683 are vacant. A total of 54,578 patients are recovering in home-isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,718 vaccine doses were administered to people in a span of 24 hours, and the beneficiaries included 32,272 people who took their first dose and 19,446 people who received their second dose, it said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 33,749 from 31,570 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Red Sox to host high school graduations at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox will host high school graduation ceremonies at their storied Fenway Park throughout June in order to provide an appropriate outdoor venue amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the team said on Wednesday. Fenway Park, which the Red ...

Soccer-Man City fight back to beat 10-man PSG in first leg

Manchester City took a big step towards their first Champions League final as goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez earned them a 2-1 comeback win at Paris St Germain in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday.PSG went ahead courtesy of a...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battleEuropean Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver COVID-19 vaccines from its factorie...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021