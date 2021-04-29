Tajikistan in talks to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Tajikistan in talks to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:15 IST
Tajikistan has started talks with Russia on registering and buying its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the central Asian nation's healthcare ministry said on Thursday.
The first round of talks was on Wednesday, the ministry added, but gave no details on potential volumes. The mass inoculation campaign in the former Soviet republic now uses the AstraZeneca vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tajikistan
- Russia
- Sputnik
- Soviet
- Asian
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully
Encouraged by disengagement efforts by India, China: Russia on eastern Ladakh
EMERGING MARKETS-Russian rouble leads EMEA gains as Fed tapering fears ease
Russia reports 8,326 new COVID-19 cases, 399 deaths
Turkey could lose 500,000 tourists due to Russia flight restrictions - NTV