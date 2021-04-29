Left Menu

Tajikistan in talks to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:15 IST
Tajikistan has started talks with Russia on registering and buying its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the central Asian nation's healthcare ministry said on Thursday.

The first round of talks was on Wednesday, the ministry added, but gave no details on potential volumes. The mass inoculation campaign in the former Soviet republic now uses the AstraZeneca vaccine.

