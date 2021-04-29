Left Menu

Notify drugs for COVID-19 treatment under Essential Commodities Act: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to notify medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19 under the Essential Commodities Act.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:16 IST
Notify drugs for COVID-19 treatment under Essential Commodities Act: Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to notify medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19 under the Essential Commodities Act. In a letter to the Union Health Minister, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said: "Due to rise in the coronavirus cases, demands for Remdesivir injection, Ivermectin tablets, Tocilizumab injection, Favipiravir Capsule, Enoxaparin injection and Dexamethasone Tablet have increased in the state, resulting in hoarding and black marketing of these medicines and injections."

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has already taken several measures such as constant monitoring of distribution and use of these medicines in hospitals, constituting a special task force for the purpose, surprise inspection and raids on receiving information of black marketing to stop hoarding and black marketing of these medicines. "Notifying these medicines and injections under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 will help the state government in not only stopping black marketing but also in ensuring availability and quality of these drugs," he said in the letter.

Mentioning that the Centre had earlier notified surgical and N95 masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which helped in effectively fight with the first wave of the virus, the Chief Minister urged that drugs used in managing and treatment of coronavirus be notified immediately under the Act, keeping in mind the current situation of surge in the coronavirus cases. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,18,846 active COVID cases in the state. As many as 5,70,995 recoveries and 8,061 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021