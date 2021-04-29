Left Menu

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has restricted the AstraZeneca vaccine to people older than 50, throwing its campaign into disarray, as it had banked on the AstraZeneca product for the majority of shots. Two weeks ago, Australia reported its first death from blood clots linked to the vaccine, after the medicines regulator said a 48-year-old woman's demise was "likely" linked to the shot.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:01 IST
Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the country's medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) came just days after the men got the shots, media said.

One was a 71-year-old with several underlying conditions, who took the AstraZeneca vaccine, Seven News said. The other, aged 55, died within eight days of his shot, a newspaper in the northwestern town of Tamworth said, citing his family. However, evidence suggested no link to a COVID-19 inoculation, said John Skerritt, the head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

"The current evidence does not suggest a likely association," Skerritt told reporters in Canberra, the capital. "We do have to remember that, sadly, every week in Australia 3,000 people die of all sorts of causes." With just over 29,700 infections and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, Australia has largely avoided the high tallies of other developed countries, but its vaccination rollout has hit several roadblocks.

The campaign uses both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, but authorities this month gave up a goal of covering the population of nearly 26 million by the end of 2021 after finding possible links between AstraZeneca's product and blood clots. Australia has restricted the AstraZeneca vaccine to people older than 50, throwing its campaign into disarray, as it had banked on the AstraZeneca product for the majority of shots.

Two weeks ago, Australia reported its first death from blood clots linked to the vaccine, after the medicines regulator said a 48-year-old woman's demise was "likely" linked to the shot. More than 2 million vaccine doses had been injected by Tuesday, a far cry from the 4 million pledged by the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

Germanys seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed.The incidence figu...

Declare COVID-19 as national calamity: Maha CM to Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a national calamity, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.Talking to reporters here, Raut also said the Maharashtra model of COVID-19 ...

Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake

Facebook blocked posts tagged ResignModi amid raging criticism of the governments handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake.The blocking on Wednesday, Facebook said, wasnt at the behest of the government...

Australia says two deaths not likely to be linked to COVID-19 vaccine

There is no evidence linking the deaths of two Australians to coronavirus vaccine doses they received, the chief of the countrys medicines regulator said on Thursday. The deaths in the most populous state of New South Wales NSW came just da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021