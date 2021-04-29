Left Menu

Delhi doesn't have sufficient vaccine doses for 18-44 age group: Health minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group and orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same. The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed. At present, we don't have vaccines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:55 IST
Delhi doesn't have sufficient vaccine doses for 18-44 age group: Health minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group and orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed.

''At present, we don't have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.

''We will tell you in a day or two," he replied to another query about starting the inoculation drive for this category on May 1.

He also said that the manufacturers are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered anti-coronavirus vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

He had said his government had approved the procurement of 1.34 crore vaccine doses from various manufacturers.

Jain ascribed the dip in the number of testing over the few days to the restricted movement of people due to the lockdown.

Health authorities in the capital have been conducting around 75,000 tests a day over the last few days. Before that, the average number of tests was around 1 lakh.

On the opposition's claim about a big difference in data related to deaths compiled at crematoriums and that released by the Delhi government, Jain, said, "This is not the time to play politics. They had raised the issue six months ago also. Everything was fine." ''Who has the right to hide the number of deaths? Everything is being done in a transparent manner in Delhi," he added.

The minister said there were a few discrepancies in the health bulletin issued on Wednesday night and these have been rectified.

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This was the seventh day on the trot that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to reach 4 mln COVID-19 inoculations on Friday -PM aide

Hungary expects to reach 4 million COVID-19 inoculations on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that this meant a further round of easing measures announced earlier could be implemented.The measures ...

Top ally announces closing Navalny's offices amid crackdown

A top ally of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that the network of the politicians offices in Russia is being closed as authorities seek to have it and Navalnys Foundation for Fighting Corruption outlawed as...

HUL Q4 PAT up 41 pc at Rs 2,143 crore, dividend of Rs 17 per share

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL on Thursday reported standalone net profit at Rs 2,143 crore for the March quarter Q4 FY21, dotting an increase of 41 per cent year-on-year from Rs 1,519 crore in the same period o...

Spain recovers 24 bodies from migrant boat off Canaries

The bodies of 24 sub-Saharan migrants, among them two minors, who are believed to have died of thirst and hunger as they tried to cross from the west coast of Africa to the Canary Islands, were brought to land by Spains Maritime Rescue Serv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021