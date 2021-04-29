Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri LankaReuters | Rome | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:47 IST
Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travelers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.
People entering Italy from other European countries face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.
The government has already banned travel from India and Bangladesh because of fears of a surge of cases in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- India
- Bangladesh
- Italy
- European
ALSO READ
Joe Biden greets Indian Americans, South Asians, Southeast Asians on their New Year
Argentina beat India 1-0 in third practice match
India under PM Modi more likely to respond with military force to Pak provocations: US intel report
Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans after KKR's 'disappointing performance' against Mumbai Indians
India's new coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372