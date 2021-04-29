COVID: Mandaviya reviews preparedness of port hospitals

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a review meeting for taking stock of the preparedness of port hospitals amid the second wave of COVID-19, an official statement said. The minister directed all chairpersons of major ports to ramp up the hospitals' capacity and facilities by utilising CSR funds and make them operational as fast as possible in the coming days, it added. He also asked the chairpersons to personally monitor the medical oxygen related cargo for swift and efficient handling at all major ports.

According to the statement, currently the 12 major ports are operating nine hospitals dedicated for COVID care across the country. Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, Mormugao Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, JN Port Trust and Deendayal Port Trust (erstwhile Kandla Port) are operating these hospitals. These hospitals have total capacity of 422 isolation beds, 305 oxygen supported beds, 28 ICU beds and ventilators to provide care to COVID-19 patients, it said. Mandaviya said India is currently facing an unprecedented situation.

''And we should pull our socks up to contribute immensely by utilizing and ramping up our Port Hospital capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to fight back this pandemic with continuous and united efforts of all major ports,'' the minister said. India is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days. Hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

