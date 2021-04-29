Telangana: Woman dies 'due to fear' on testing positive for COVID-19

A 30-year-old woman died due to fear immediately after she came to know that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Medak district on Thursday, health officials said.

The woman, who had fever since Wednesday night, underwent coronavirus test at a health facility in Toopran on Thursday morning.

After she learnt that she tested positive for the infection she suddenly lost consciousness and died at the health facility itself, they said.

A senior health official said the woman had a history of diabetes for the past three years and she died due to fear after she heard the news of her testing positive.

