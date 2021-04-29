SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it before taking the jab.

People belonging to this age group mainly donate blood but they will not be able to do it for 60 days after getting the first dose due to medical reasons at a time when the coronavirus situation has turned critical, the students' wing of the CPI(M) said in a statement.

''Keeping this situation in mind, the SFI Central Committee urges interested students and youths to unite in this nation-wide crisis and donate blood and plasma,'' it said.

The SFI also requested students to write their blood groups with their names on social media accounts so that a donor with a particular blood group can be found easily.

The statement signed by the SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas also alleged that the central government has failed to control the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, several organisations have started organising blood donations camps.

They include voluntary organisation 'Udaharan' of Serampore in Hooghly district, and 'Agradoot Sporting', a club of Khardaha in North 24 Parganas district.

