Left Menu

SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:50 IST
SFI urges youths to donate blood before taking COVID vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday claimed that vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged between 18 and 44 years starting from May 1 will lead to a crisis of blood in hospitals, and urged youths and students to donate it before taking the jab.

People belonging to this age group mainly donate blood but they will not be able to do it for 60 days after getting the first dose due to medical reasons at a time when the coronavirus situation has turned critical, the students' wing of the CPI(M) said in a statement.

''Keeping this situation in mind, the SFI Central Committee urges interested students and youths to unite in this nation-wide crisis and donate blood and plasma,'' it said.

The SFI also requested students to write their blood groups with their names on social media accounts so that a donor with a particular blood group can be found easily.

The statement signed by the SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas also alleged that the central government has failed to control the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, several organisations have started organising blood donations camps.

They include voluntary organisation 'Udaharan' of Serampore in Hooghly district, and 'Agradoot Sporting', a club of Khardaha in North 24 Parganas district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win; Knights top Avs for 10th straight win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...

21 aftershocks follow quake of 6.4 magnitude in Assam

People spent a sleepless night as a series of aftershocks shook Assam after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings.Sonitpur, whose headquarters Tezpur was rocked first by the strong temblor at 7.51 am on Wedn...

Record 395 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, positivity rate over 32.82 pc with over 24,000 new cases

The national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health departmen...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 near record high on Facebook boost, Nasdaq eases

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms.Seven of the 11 major SP 500 sectors were tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021