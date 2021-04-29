Weekend curfew imposed in Leh to arrest COVID-19 spread

The Ladakh administration on Thursday announced 56 hour long weekend curfew from Friday in Leh district in an attempt to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

DDMA chairman and Deputy Commissioner Leh Shrikant Suse, notified the imposition of the weekend COVID-19 curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday, as an additional restriction in an attempt to curb the spread of the infection.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that only certain categories of people will be allowed to move during the restricted period based on the production of valid ID cards.

''These categories include government employees, judicial officers, staff, police, prison, home-guards, civil defence, officials and staff on duty at the airport, disaster management, electricity, water, sanitation, food and civil supplies, telecom service providers, and employees on COVID-19 duties," Suse said.

The official also said that essential and emergency services such as health and family welfare and all government and private medical establishments concerned, including hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing labs, clinics, pharmacies and medical oxygen suppliers, will remain open during the weekend curfew.

''Medical emergencies, beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination and testing will also be allowed on producing valid identification cards, including vaccine certificates and online registration IDs," he said.

Similarly, services of commercial and private establishments such as petrol pumps, LPG bottling plants, cold storages, ATMs and private security agencies will remain available.

''Armed and paramilitary movements are not restricted. Media persons will be allowed on the production of valid ID cards," Suse said.

The deputy commissioner also stressed that public transport will be allowed only for the above mentioned categories. However, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) office will also provide movement passes on need basis. People can apply for the passes online at https://leh.nic.in/epass/.

''The movement of passengers travelling to and from outside Leh by air is allowed to commute on showing air tickets or boarding passes," he underlined.

The DDMA chairman said agricultural activities will be allowed in the villages with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

He said all intra-district and inter-district transportation of perishable items, vegetables and fuel will also be allowed after producing relevant proof.

He directed the relevant departments, including police, transport, SDMs, executive magistrate and others, to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions in the entire district.

Strict legal action will be initiated against the violators, he added.

PTI

