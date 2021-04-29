Left Menu

Czech shops to wait another week before reopenings

All Czech retail shops will reopen from May 10, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday, a week later than the government's original target as the COVID-19 case rate did not ease as quickly as expected. The government had wanted to include all retail in the next stage of its easing of lockdown on May 3 - when hair salons, other services and some spas can reopen - but the infection rate, while falling, remains well above the target of 100 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.

The government had wanted to include all retail in the next stage of its easing of lockdown on May 3 - when hair salons, other services and some spas can reopen - but the infection rate, while falling, remains well above the target of 100 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. The central European country, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and has one of the world's highest per capita death tolls from the virus, has begun a gradual relaxation of restrictions for the first time this year.

On Monday, students in grades 6-9 will return to classrooms on a rotational basis in about half the country's regions where case levels are lower, and the other regions' students will return on May 10. First- to fifth-graders returned earlier in April.

The government has locked down non-essential retail, restaurants, and entertainment almost continuously since October, except for a brief reopening in December that was quickly undone when COVID-19 cases spiked once again. However, factories have remained running in that time, providing some cushion to the economy.

The country of 10.7 million has reported a total 1.63 million infections and over 29,000 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020. The health ministry recorded 2,483 new cases on Wednesday, well below peak levels that saw the seven-day daily average reach over 12,000 in March and January spikes.

The government has sought to see cases fall to a level of around 100 per 100,000 over seven days. It stood at 146 on Thursday, down from 177 a week earlier. If it falls to 75, further easings such as the opening of restaurant terraces or hotels could take place.

