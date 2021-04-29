Left Menu

11 districts of J-K go into lockdown; 'corona curfew' in remaining 9 from Friday

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:32 IST
11 districts of J-K go into lockdown; 'corona curfew' in remaining 9 from Friday

An 84-hour lockdown began in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The Union Territory had on Tuesday recorded 3,164 new COVID-19 cases and 25 fresh fatalities, prompting the government to impose a coronavirus curfew.

The curfew came into effect at 7 pm on Thursday and remain in force till 7 am on Monday, they said.

''Eleven districts comprising Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur will be under 'corona curfew' from this evening till Monday morning,'' the officials said.

In Jammu city, police have put barricades at various places in the city including entry and exit places, they said.

Meanwhile, the administration also announced that the curfew will also be imposed in the remaining nine districts from Friday evening (7 pm) till Monday morning (7 am), officials said.

Earlier, the UT administration had announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday.

On April 8, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,474 fresh COVID-19 cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths, also the highest in the Union Territory for a 24-hour period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021