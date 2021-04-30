Left Menu

COVID-19: India records new daily high of 3,86,452 cases

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:55 IST
COVID-19: India records new daily high of 3,86,452 cases

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 31,70,228 comprising 16.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.99 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 53,84,418. The case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested up to April 29 with 19,20,107 samples being tested on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs...

Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-orders slow batting in Thursdays defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League IPL and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign. The top three...

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in COVID-19

All vaccination centres in Indias financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.India reported 386,...

Amid COVID-19, food crisis in Pakistan, Shiv Sena terms Imran Khan incapable

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, the Shiv Sena said that despite being a nuclear weapon state, it is a unable to fend for its own population as the coronavirus situation in the country continues to worsen. In an editorial in its mou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021