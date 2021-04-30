Hungary to ease virus curbs on enough vaccine supply for applicants

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said new easing measures announced earlier would take effect on Saturday as the vaccination rate surpasses 40% for people with at least one shot.

As the deadliest wave of the coronavirus slowly recedes and large shipments from both eastern and western sources arrive there are enough vaccines in the country to inoculate everyone who has registered, Orban said.

