All vaccination centres in India's financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain said it would host a summit in 2022 to raise money for vaccine research and development to support an international coalition seeking to speed up the production of shots for future diseases. * Ireland will press ahead with plans to reopen all retail stores, personal services and non-residential construction in May, with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow sooner than expected in early June.

* The land border between Portugal and Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalised, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said. * Indonesia's drug regulator approved the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinopharm, which it will use in a private immunisation scheme where companies buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.

* Pakistan purchased 13 million vaccine doses from three Chinese companies, its health minister said, which are expected to arrive in May and June. AMERICAS

* Brazil's Senate approved a bill to suspend patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and medications during the pandemic, sending the proposal to the lower house of Congress for consideration and possible amendments. * Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions.

* Costa Rica will for the next week close non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, across the centre of the country due to a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, the government said. * New York City aims to "fully reopen" on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, citing satisfactory progress in its vaccination campaign.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Democratic Republic of Congo started re-deploying hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to other African nations, which it says it won't be able to administer before they expire at the end of June.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions said it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. * The Russian developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said it would sue the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for defamation, prompting a stern rebuttal from the agency.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk.

(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Aditya Soni and Sarah Morland; Edited by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

