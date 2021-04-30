Left Menu

* Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. * Costa Rica will for the next week close non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, across the centre of the country due to a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, the government said.

All vaccination centres in India's financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain said it would host a summit in 2022 to raise money for vaccine research and development to support an international coalition seeking to speed up the production of shots for future diseases. * Ireland will press ahead with plans to reopen all retail stores, personal services and non-residential construction in May, with hotels, restaurants and bars to follow sooner than expected in early June.

* The land border between Portugal and Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is prepared to provide 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India once talks are finalised, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said. * Indonesia's drug regulator approved the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinopharm, which it will use in a private immunisation scheme where companies buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.

* Pakistan purchased 13 million vaccine doses from three Chinese companies, its health minister said, which are expected to arrive in May and June. AMERICAS

* Brazil's Senate approved a bill to suspend patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and medications during the pandemic, sending the proposal to the lower house of Congress for consideration and possible amendments. * Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions.

* Costa Rica will for the next week close non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, across the centre of the country due to a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, the government said. * New York City aims to "fully reopen" on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, citing satisfactory progress in its vaccination campaign.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Democratic Republic of Congo started re-deploying hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to other African nations, which it says it won't be able to administer before they expire at the end of June.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Pfizer's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions said it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. * The Russian developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said it would sue the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for defamation, prompting a stern rebuttal from the agency.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk.

