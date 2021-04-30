Italy close to goal of 500,000 shots a day

Italy is nearing its goal of administering a half-million COVID-19 vaccines a day.

Premier Mario Draghi's office said early Friday that provisional data indicates some 497,993 doses were administered on Thursday, a daily record.

Italy's vaccine czar has aimed to have at least 500,000 shots administered per day by the end of April, to reach the goal of inoculating 80% of the population by September. Italy was the one-time epicenter of the outbreak in Europe and still has the world's sixth highest confirmed death toll at 120,544, second only to Britain in Europe.

The vaccination campaign got off to a slow start because of delivery delays, logistical hiccups and organizational decisions that didn't fully prioritize Italy's oldest and most vulnerable residents. Some 300 people are still dying each day.

But the campaign has accelerated in recent weeks and to date some 19.4 million doses have been administered, with 5.75 million people receiving both jabs, according to Health Ministry data.

