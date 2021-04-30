Left Menu

Focus on weaker sections in 3rd phase vaccine drive: Baghel

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:16 IST
Focus on weaker sections in 3rd phase vaccine drive: Baghel

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday requested the Centre to give priority to socially and economically weaker sections in vaccination against COVID-19 in the third phase when people in the 18 to 44 age group will be covered from May 1.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said given the vaccine demand-supply mismatch, the Centre should prioritise vaccination and also allow spot registration of beneficiaries so that people not having access to the Co-WIN web portal do not miss out.

In the letter, Baghel said as per the Government of Indias directives, registration of beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years has started on the Co-WIN portal, the technological backbone of the vaccination drive, from April 28.

Although information about state-wise registration is not available on the portal, as per the information received, around 1.7 crore citizens of this age group have registered themselves on the digital platform so far, he said.

According to the central government's guidelines, doses for inoculating this age group are to be purchased by states, Baghel said.

In this regard, the Chhattisgarh government had forwarded demand for 25 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin to their manufacturers, he said.

Only Bharat Biotech (which makes Covaxin) responded to the demand, but said it can provide only three lakh doses to the state in the month of May, the chief minister said.

Large number of registrations and less availability of vaccines may cause problems in managing crowds at inoculation centres, he said in the letter to the PM.

Keeping in view the shortage of doses, the Government of India should fix priority groups for the vaccination drive, Baghel said.

''People belonging to socially as well as economically weaker sections should be given priority,'' he told Modi.

Baghel said since registration facility is only available online, beneficiaries from vulnerable groups may be deprived of vaccination.

Spot registration should be made available for people in the 18 to 44 age group so that no one is left out of the vaccination drive, he said in the letter to the PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed Thai protest leader hospitalized after 46-day hunger strike

Thai protest leader, Parit Penguin Chiwarak, who has been in jail for pre-trial detention over allegations he insulted the king, has been hospitalised following a 46-day hunger strike, the countrys corrections department said on Friday.Pari...

COMFY SITTING OPTIONS FOR YOUR HOME OFFICE SPACE

As we are spending most of our time indoors due to restriction of outdoor activities and working from office seems as decade ago reality. Either you are sitting in the living room, guest room, bedroom or hall. We have collated a list of the...

Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued from Pacific Ocean floor

Belgiums Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific Ocean floor after it managed to recover a robot stranded at a depth of thousands of metres. Global Sea Mineral Resour...

HSBC India commits Rs 75 cr to India's fight against COVID-19

HSBC India on Friday pledged financial support of around Rs 75 crore USD 10 million for the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in the country.This financial support will be provided through on-ground non-profits and development agencies in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021