Left Menu

Singapore warns of 'tougher action' if infections spread wider

Singapore urged its people to reduce social interactions and warned of tougher action on Friday if coronavirus infections rise further, a day after reporting its highest number of domestically transmitted cases in about seven months. It confirmed nine new local cases on Friday, following 16 the day before, including a growing cluster at a hospital.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:47 IST
Singapore warns of 'tougher action' if infections spread wider
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore urged its people to reduce social interactions and warned of tougher action on Friday if coronavirus infections rise further, a day after reporting its highest number of domestically transmitted cases in about seven months.

It confirmed nine new local cases on Friday, following 16 the day before, including a growing cluster at a hospital. Though those are only a fraction of the number being reported among Singapore's Southeast Asian neighbors, a jump in infections would be a setback for the Asian business hub, which has successfully contained its earlier outbreaks.

Health authorities on Friday said the scale of social interactions should be reduced and more crowd control measures would be imposed over the next two weeks. "We have to be mentally prepared that if the situation does not improve, and instead continues to worsen over the coming days, then we will not hesitate to take tougher action," said Lawrence Wong, a minister who co-heads Singapore's coronavirus taskforce.

There are 13 cases now linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which includes four staff members who had been vaccinated but have had no or mild symptoms. Authorities have isolated four wards of the hospital, banned visitors, and were conducting mass testing following the cluster, which is the first in a Singapore hospital.

The city-state has reported more than 61,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit last year, the vast majority of those in dormitories housing low-wage foreign workers. It has recorded 30 deaths. Most of its subsequent cases have been imported.

Singapore's immunization program is in full swing, using vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. It is on track to inoculate its population of 5.7 million by year-end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt to get 18 lakh COVID-19 vaccines in May: Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that COVID-19 vaccine makers have told the state government that up to 18 lakh vaccine doses could be provided to the state in the month of May.Two days back, the Maharashtra government...

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalisations slowing in Brazil, WHO says

Hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19 have started declining after four weeks of slowing infections in Brazil, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Cases have now declined for four weeks in a row, and hospitalisations and death...

The National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign-2021 inaugurated

Union Minister of Agriculture Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated The National Conference on Agriculture for Kharif Campaign-2021 on 30th April 2021. Ministers of State for Agriculture Farmers Welfare Shri Parshottam Rup...

Five arrested for making forged COVID-19 test reports in Delhi

Five people have been arrested for allegedly making forged COVID-19 test reports in south Delhis Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday.The accused have been identified as Pragyanand Sharma 24, Himanshu Sharma 24, doctor Manish Kumar 32, Sate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021