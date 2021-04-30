Helpline launched for Noida residents to consult doctors on phone

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now use a dedicated helpline number to consult doctors for queries or ailments without having to go to the hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The helpline -- 0120- 2425301 – has been made available by Noida Authority under its initiative, 'Doctor on Call', with the support of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Noida, they said.

According to officials, doctors would be available for telephonic consultation from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 6 pm.

“The facility can be availed by any resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI.

Specialists like ophthalmologists, gynaecologists, psychiatrists, orthopaedicians, paediatricians, will also be available to assess patients over the phone. The Noida Authority said more specialist doctors could be added in this list, depending on the need of the people.

