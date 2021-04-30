Left Menu

Delhi LG tests COVID positive

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.Baijal had taken both doses of the vaccine. He took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in New Delhi last month, an official said.I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms, he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:34 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Friday that he had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Baijal had taken both doses of the vaccine. He took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in New Delhi last month, an official said.

''I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms,'' he tweeted. ''Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.'' Baijal said he would would continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain wished for Baijal's speedy recovery.

''Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, sir,'' Kejriwal tweeted. PTI VIT DV HMB

