Rajnath Singh grants Emergency Financial Powers to Armed Forces to fight COVID-19

The emergency powers were sanctioned to the Armed Forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh invoked special provisions and granted Emergency Financial Powers to the Armed Forces to empower them and speed up their efforts to tide over the current COVID-19 situation in the country, on April 30, 2021. These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/hospitals and undertake procurement/repair of equipment/items/material/stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against the pandemic.

Under these powers, Vice Chiefs of Armed Forces including Chief Of Integrated Defence Staff To The Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee (CISC) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) and equivalents of all three services have been given full powers, whereas Corps Commanders/Area Commanders have been delegated powers up to Rs 50 lakh per case and Division Commanders/Sub Area Commanders and equivalents have been delegated powers up to Rs 20 lakh per case. These powers have been devolved initially for a period of three months from 1st May to 31st July 2021. These are in addition to the emergency powers delegated to the Medical Officers of the Armed Forces last week.

The emergency powers were sanctioned to the Armed Forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out. This had helped the Armed Forces tackle the situation faster and in an effective manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

