PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:16 IST
Chouhan briefs Modi about COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the coronavirus situation in the state, including the declining positivity rate, an official said.

During their talks, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the dropping COVID-19 positivity rate as well as the steps being taken by the state to tackle the situation, the government official quoted Chouhan as saying.

Meanwhile, the state public relations department issued a statement in which it quoted the chief minister as saying that the positivity rate of Madhya Pradesh is on the decline and the state is now at 14th position in the country on that count.

''The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 90,796 and the number of recoveries is more than the the positive cases,'' it said.

In the last 24 hours, 13,584 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the state, while 12,400 fresh positive cases were reported, it said, adding that the recovery rate of the state is now 83 per cent.

The state's average positivity rate is now 21 per cent, which was 22.4 per cent in the last seven days, the statement said, adding that the countrys average positivity rate also stands at 21 per cent.

At 1,811, Indore has the highest number of positive cases, followed by 1,713 in Bhopal, 980 in Gwalior, 771 in Jabalpur, 345 in Rewa, 322 in Ujjain, 280 in Ratlam, 257 in Sagar, 256 in Shahdol and 249 in Dhar, it said.

On the issue of oxygen supply, the chief minister said that on April 29, MP received 556.2 metric tonnes (MT) of the life-supporting gas, while its consumption that day was 467 MT, which means that the state is getting it in adequate quantity now, the statement said.

