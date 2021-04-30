Left Menu

Vaccination of those aged 18-44 delayed for want ofvaccines

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:48 IST
Puducherry, Apr 30 (PTI): The plan to vaccinate those in the age group of 18-44 in the Union Territory of Puducherry, scheduled for May 1, has been shelved for now for want of vaccines.

A spokesman of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services here told PTI that the consignment of vaccines needed for the programme has not arrived and hence the programme is delayed.

The spokesman said around 4 lakh doses were needed for Puducherry where the incidence of COVID-19 has been causing concern.

Already, the department has been covering those above 45 years old.

