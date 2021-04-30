Left Menu

Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

The organisers attribute the sport's popularity to pent-up aggression because of COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations over the economy. "It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Aleyev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:35 IST
Bare-knuckle fight nights take off online in Russia during pandemic

A brutal boxing tournament in Russia that pits bare-knuckle fighters against each other in short, bloody bouts has surged in popularity on social networks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Top Dog" tournament began broadcasting fights in parking lots in early 2020, but now rents out a Moscow sports arena for bare-knuckle bouts that are viewed online by millions. The most popular fight yet has been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube. The organisers attribute the sport's popularity to pent-up aggression because of COVID-19 restrictions and frustrations over the economy.

"It's tough for people, they're angry," said Danil Aleyev, an amateur fighter who founded the fight nights. "People are generally in a stressful environment with nowhere to let it out. When they see something like this, it eases the tension." Russia, which has reported the world's sixth most COVID-19 cases, has not imposed a national lockdown since last summer to avoid damaging the economy, opting instead for smaller measures. Real incomes have been falling or stagnant for years.

The fights are split by gender for women and men and involve three two-minute rounds. The rings are circled by hay stacks and often covered in blood by the end. The organisers reject criticism that the bouts are dangerous for athletes. They say they receive flesh wounds that heal, while gloved boxers are able to receive more punches, which exposes them to longer-term problems such as brain damage.

Aleyev said the tournament is drawing in foreign viewers and that the United States accounted for the second most of those. He declined to say how much fighters earn, but said the best are paid handsomely. Income comes from advertising, sponsorship and merchandise sales.

Yekaterina Golovataya is one of several women who take part in fights. "I believe that girls can do a lot, there are many cool and gifted girls," she told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

EXCLUSIVE-Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesm...

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021