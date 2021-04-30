Left Menu

1,266 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Friday recorded 1,266 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its infection tally to 1,24,207, a district official said.

The death of 28 patients pushed the fatality count to 2,512, he said.

A total of 1,176 patients recovered from the infection in the district during the day, due to which the number of recoveries increased to 1,09,700, the official said.

Of the 1,266 new cases, 429 were from Aurangabad city and 837 from rural parts of the district, he added.

According to the official, there are 11,995 active coronavirus cases in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

