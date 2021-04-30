Left Menu

Summer vacation of Bengal courts advanced due to surging COVID cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:01 IST
Summer vacation of Bengal courts advanced due to surging COVID cases

The summer vacation of the Calcutta High Court was on Friday advanced in view of the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation and it will now begin from May 3 instead of May 24.

A number of judges and employees of the high court have tested positive for the disease, an official notification said.

Summer vacations in all district courts were also advanced to May 3, the notification issued by the High Court administration said.

''Keeping in view the deteriorating Covid-19 pandemic situation whereby a number of judges and their family members, and a number of employees working in the High Court and their family members tested positive for Covid-19, it is decided to prepone the summer vacation starting from May 24 to May 3,'' the notification said.

It said that circuit benches at Jalpaiguri will remain suspended from May 3 till further orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Some EU nations still want Valneva COVID-19 vaccine deal -sources

Some EU countries still want Brussels to strike a deal to buy Valnevas COVID-19 vaccine candidate despite a recent setback in talks, as the bloc aim to shore up and diversify supplies, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters. A spokesm...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Many states recording higher peak of COVID cases than Sept cause of concern: Govt

The Centre on Friday expressed concern that many states are not only recording higher peak of coronavirus cases than in September last year but also seeing a high growth trajectory.At a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Minist...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021