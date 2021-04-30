Left Menu

Pak to impose lockdown in cities if surge in COVID-19 cases continues: Minister

Previously, jabs were allowed for those above the age of 50.Umar said that for the second consecutive day on Thursday, more than 100,000 doses were administered to people, taking the number vaccinations to over 2.1 million.It is estimated that with 100,000 daily doses, Pakistan would take more than six years to vaccinate its total population of 220 million people.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:58 IST
Pak to impose lockdown in cities if surge in COVID-19 cases continues: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan government would be forced to impose lockdown in cities if the surge in the COVID-19 cases continued, a senior minister has said, as the total number of coronavirus infections in the country reached 820,823.

The death toll from the deadly virus in the country reached 17,811 after 131 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while 5,112 new COVID-19 infections were reported, pushing the national tally to 820,823, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The ministry reported that the COVID-19 positivity rate was 10.41 per cent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar warned that the government would be forced to lockdown the cities if the positivity rate crossed 15 per cent.

''The challenge is not over and infact is continuing to increase. The need for precautions and following sop's is vital at this point in time. Next few weeks are critical. No system can cope if we allow the disease to spread rapidly'' he said in a tweet on Friday.

Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of vaccine from three Chinese companies including Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, while it will get some 2.4 million doses from the COVAX facility.

"We will hopefully receive these supplies in the next two months," he said, adding that currently China was the main supplier for the vaccine but Pakistan was trying to expand procurement from other countries.

As the country was trying to increase vaccination, three special planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted one million doses of the vaccine from China late Thursday.

''The fresh consignment is in addition to one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine transported to Pakistan from China by three planes of the national flag carrier on April 25,'' said Qadir Bux Sangi, who is PIA country manager for China.

The country also announced to start vaccination of people aged between 40 to 49 years from May 3. Previously, jabs were allowed for those above the age of 50.

Umar said that for the second consecutive day on Thursday, more than 100,000 doses were administered to people, taking the number vaccinations to over 2.1 million.

It is estimated that with 100,000 daily doses, Pakistan would take more than six years to vaccinate its total population of 220 million people. Meanwhile, Sindh province Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho on Friday tweeted that the South African and Brazilian variants of COVID-19 were found in the country and they were not responsive to any vaccine.

"South African & Brazilian variant of COVID-19 found in samples taken by AKU (Agha Khan University). This is an emergency as these variants are not vaccination responsive either," she said, urging everyone to take all necessary precautions and take this seriously.

Dr Pechuho strongly recommended avoiding crowds and even small social gatherings, as well as travelling unnecessarily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jury finds 3M's earplugs caused U.S. military vets hearing loss

3M Co was found liable on Friday for hearing damage suffered by three U.S. military veterans who accused the company of covering up design defects in its earplugs, a blow to 3M which faces 200,000 similar lawsuits.The company was accused of...

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021