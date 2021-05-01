Left Menu

Inquiry ordered after man pleads before cops for oxygen cylinder

PTI | Agra | Updated: 01-05-2021 01:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 01:07 IST
Police have ordered an inquiry after a video emerged of man purportedly pleading before some police personnel as oxygen cylinders were being taken from a private hospital here.

The man prostrated before the police personnel and also knelt with folded handed as he begged for an oxygen cylinder.

After the video went viral on social media, Superintendent of Police (City) Botre Rohan Pramod denied allegations that police were taking away the oxygen cylinder from him.

''Two days ago, there was some shortage of oxygen in Agra due to which some people were individually arranging oxygen cylinders on their own, carrying filled cylinder inside and taking out empty cylinders from the hospital,'' Pramod said.

''One of the persons were seen requesting the police to provide him with an oxygen cylinder for treatment of his COVID-positive family member admitted at the hospital, the SP said. ''The video was misleading.'' Rajeev Krishna, the additional director general of Agra Zone, had ordered a probe on Thursday and assured that action would be taken against those found guilty. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

