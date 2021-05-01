Left Menu

Olympics-Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games

We are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine if they can but it's not mandatory." Wilkinson also said the COC is ready to play a role when it comes to getting the vaccine distributed to its delegation. "Our discussions revolve around how do we actually assist and utilise the infrastructure that we have within the Canadian sports system to deliver the vaccine," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 02:39 IST
Olympics-Canadian athletes to have vaccine access before Tokyo Games

All Canadian athletes competing at this year's Tokyo Olympics will have access to COVID-19 vaccines before they head to the global event, the Canadian Olympic Committee's (COC) chief medical officer said on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory to compete in the July 23-Aug. 8 Games but they are recommended. COC Chief Medical Officer Mike Wilkinson said the pace of Canada's vaccine rollout will allow the Tokyo-bound delegation to be vaccinated on time without jumping any queues. "If we look at the process and what the planned timelines are of the vaccines, we are being assured by the government and by the vaccine task-force that... by the time July rolls around anyone in Canada who wants to get the vaccine will be able to get it," Dr Wilkinson told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"And so I am confident the Canadian team, i.e., that doesn't only include athletes but coaches, sports staff, mission team volunteers, will be able to be vaccinated by the time they leave for Tokyo." Canada is sending a smaller delegation of about 750-850 people to the Olympics, down from the usual size of around 1,000 individuals, due to the pandemic. A number of roles that traditionally would have been performed on the ground in Tokyo will instead be done remotely.

Wilkinson said if anyone brings up concerns with taking the vaccine he will discuss with them the possible side effects, timing with regards to their training as well as the benefits. "I have not had anybody in the delegation come to me and say that they don't want to take the vaccine," said Wilkinson.

"There are obviously people that may have medical contraindications due to some of the medications they are on or allergies. We are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine if they can but it's not mandatory." Wilkinson also said the COC is ready to play a role when it comes to getting the vaccine distributed to its delegation.

"Our discussions revolve around how do we actually assist and utilise the infrastructure that we have within the Canadian sports system to deliver the vaccine," he said. "This way teams and athletes can get it done conveniently at their training sites within their bubbles so that we are not putting extra strain on the public system and that would enable the athletes to remain in their secured controlled environments where they are training."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

St. Vincent hit by flooding, landslides following volcanic blasts

Saint Vincent struggled to bounce back from major flooding after heavy rains following a series of volcanic eruptions this month inundated large swaths of the Caribbean island, as a senior official confirmed landslides in an interview on Fr...

Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the partys presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday.The May 7 event at...

Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 1201...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021