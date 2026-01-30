Canada PM says he expects US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 30-01-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 00:51 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, asked about reports that U.S. officials had met separatists seeking independence for the province of Alberta, on Thursday said he expected the U.S. administration to respect Canadian sovereignty.
Carney told a press conference that President Donald Trump had never raised the prospect of Alberta separatism during their conversations.
Alberta is Canada's main energy-producing province.
