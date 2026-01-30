Canada PM says he expects US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty

Canadian ‌Prime Minister Mark Carney, asked about ⁠reports that U.S. officials had met separatists seeking independence ​for the province ‍of Alberta, on Thursday said he expected ⁠the ‌U.S. ⁠administration to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Carney ‍told a press ​conference that President Donald ⁠Trump had never raised ⁠the prospect of Alberta separatism ⁠during their conversations.

Alberta is Canada's ⁠main ‌energy-producing province.

