Left Menu

WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots. The Geneva-based health organization is still considering COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, with decisions due by the end of next week.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 01-05-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 02:53 IST
WHO gives emergency use listing to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries' own approval of shots. "The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency," the WHO said in a statement.

WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said on Friday it was important to have more vaccines available because of supply problems for other shots, including from India, a main source of vaccines for the global COVAX vaccine sharing programme. India has restricted exports because of a crisis of infections. Moderna announced this week an expansion plan for its production network to boost its capacity to up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) already in January had recommended Moderna's vaccine for all age groups 18 and above. Pfizer and its German partner BionTech's shot, also an mRNA vaccine like Moderna's, was the first vaccine to get a WHO emergency use listing in the final hours of 2020.

Since then, the WHO has added vaccines from Astrazeneca-SK Bio, Serum Institute of India and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the list. The Geneva-based health organization is still considering COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, with decisions due by the end of next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

St. Vincent hit by flooding, landslides following volcanic blasts

Saint Vincent struggled to bounce back from major flooding after heavy rains following a series of volcanic eruptions this month inundated large swaths of the Caribbean island, as a senior official confirmed landslides in an interview on Fr...

Eight Republican 2024 candidates speak in Texas next week, but not Trump

A Republican Party event in Texas next week will hear from eight potential candidates for the partys presidential nomination in 2024, without former President Donald Trump, a source involved in the planning said on Friday.The May 7 event at...

Biden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday imposed new travel restrictions on India in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States. The new restrictions, which take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 1201...

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021