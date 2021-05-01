Brazil authorizes production of active ingredient for AstraZeneca vaccine

Brazil authorizes production of active ingredient for AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 01-05-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 04:48 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa authorized on Friday the government biomedical institute Fiocruz to produce domestically the active ingredient for the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, according to a statement.
