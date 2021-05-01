Odisha logs 10,413 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases stands at 67,086

Odisha reported 10,413 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative cases to 4,54,607, the state health department informed on Saturday. "The state witnessed 5,014 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,85,414 people have recovered from the disease so far," the health department said.

Odisha has 67,086 active COVID-19 cases. The state has so far tested a total of 1,01,34,118 samples.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Friday constituted an expert committee for taking decisions on the use of Tocilizumab and other new drugs for COVID patients at treatment facilities in the state. The committee will also examine the records and certify the efficacy of the drug as well as the judicious use in the particular case. (ANI)

