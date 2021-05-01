Left Menu

Hooda, wife recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda were on Saturday discharged from hospital after they recovered from coronavirus.Hooda and his wife were tested positive for the infection on April 18 and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon.Hooda thanked Haryana residents, well-wishers, doctors, nursing and para-medical staff as well as the hospital management for their support and best wishes.There is improvement in my health, 73-year-old Hooda said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 20:27 IST
Hooda, wife recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital
Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda were on Saturday discharged from the hospital after they recovered from coronavirus.

Hooda and his wife were tested positive for the infection on April 18 and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurgaon.

Hooda thanked Haryana residents, well-wishers, doctors, nursing and para-medical staff as well as the hospital management for their support and best wishes.

''There is improvement in my health,'' 73-year-old Hooda said. However, he added that doctors have advised him to remain in home isolation for some days as a precautionary measure.

He also appealed to the people to take precautions to save themselves from the deadly virus. ''Everyone should strictly follow the corona guidelines. Get out of the house only when it is very necessary, take full care of social distancing along with masks and cleanliness.'' Hooda said the situation is "definitely worrisome" due to the pandemic but there is no need to panic.

''This epidemic can be fought by cooperating with each other. This enemy of humanity needs to be recognised in time and it can be easily defeated if we get the right treatment on time. Therefore, it is important that the government provides the best medical services to every corona patient without delay,'' he said.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide medicines, oxygen and hospital to the patients, he said.

It is unfortunate that even a single patient dies in the absence of timely treatment like lack of oxygen and medicines, Hooda said.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the problems being faced by people like ''shortage'' of hospital beds, lack of oxygen and essential medicines across the state. Reports of acute shortage of beds, ventilators, oxygen and medicines are coming in from all around, he added.

Last year, Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had also contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At least 12 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital

Four more patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital due to a shortage of oxygen on Saturday, taking the death toll to 12, said an official. Fatalities climbed up to 12. One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID. I am hoping a...

EC moves SC challenging Madras HC order that lambasted it for Covid protocol violations during campaigns

The Election Commission of India ECI has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order that lambasted the panel for failure to maintain Covid protocol during poll campaigns and said it should be put up on murder charg...

Chadian security forces fire upon protesters in southern town

At least four people were shot in southern Chad on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd demonstrating against last months military takeover, civil society and hospital sources said.Protesters in the town of Sarh, about 550 km 350 ...

Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to chang...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021