China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier - Reuters

China reported 15 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 2, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 16 compared with 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,686, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.