Left Menu

Australia's Perth at risk of second snap-lockdown after new COVID-19 infections

Australia's fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in less than a month, officials warned on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 09:24 IST
Australia's Perth at risk of second snap-lockdown after new COVID-19 infections

Australia's fourth-largest city faces prospects of its second snap lockdown in less than a month, officials warned on Sunday, after a hotel quarantine security guard in Perth and two of his housemates tested positive for COVID-19. Western Australia (WA) Premier Mark McGowan said the state's capital city, which last week emerged from a three-day snap lockdown after reporting one COVID-19 infection, was on high alert and a new lockdown was a real prospect.

"I want to avoid going into lockdown again. I know how much it can impact people's lives and businesses but if we need to go back into lockdown we will," McGowan told reporters on Sunday. However, he said there were no plans to impose a lockdown on Sunday as was earlier feared.

"What has saved us from having a lockdown immediately is the fact that during the course of last week when these people were in the community ... everybody was wearing masks and we had a very quiet society," McGowan added. The infected 20-year-old man was a student working as a security guard at Perth's Pan Pacific Hotel and had already had his first COVID-19 vaccine, McGowan said. Two of his housemates were food-delivery drivers and had also tested positive.

They were now quarantining in a hotel. The five other housemates who have so far tested negative were also in hotel quarantine. Nightclubs will close and a local football match at which 45,000 people were previously expected to attend on Sunday afternoon would now be closed to spectators, McGowan added.

Australia has all but stamped out community infections after closing its borders to non-citizens in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths. The country, which has no other community transmissions of the coronavirus, this weekend banned citizens who had been in India within 14 days from returning home, as the world's second-most populous nation contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, which last month agreed to a quarantine- and COVID-testing free "travel bubble" with Australia, has paused travel from WA, cancelling two flights due to arrive on Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood receives first dose of COVID vaccine 2 months after testing positive

Two months after battling the deadly virus, American singer-actor Trisha Yearwood has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 56-year-old country singer, who is married to Garth Brooks, shared a photo at Instagram receiving her...

LDF leads in 75 seats in Kerala; UDF 56

The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday.Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ...

France terms aid to India as 'gesture of solidarity'; more medical assistance coming, assures French envoy

By Pragya Kaushika France on Sunday delivered eight oxygen generator plants including 28 tonnes of medical equipment to aid Indias fight against COVID-19, terming it as a gesture of solidarity. Another air freight is expected to fly in with...

Vote count in five Indian states begin amid pandemic

Indias election officials on Sunday started counting votes in five states from elections held in March and early April at the start of a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the countrys healthcare system.The state election results ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021