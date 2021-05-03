Left Menu

Indian Railways delivers 1125 MT (approx.) of LMO in 76 tankers

Third Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying 120 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen is on its way from Durgapur and is expected to reach Delhi on 04 May 2021. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:30 IST
More Oxygen Express to Madhya Pradesh (4th), Uttar Pradesh (10th), Telangana, Haryana & Delhi carrying 422.08 MT LMO in 7 Oxygen Express are on their way.  Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered 1125 MT (approx.) of LMO in 76 tankers to various states across the country. 20 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and 7 more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 422 MT (approx.) of LMO in 27 tankers. It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Telangana will receive its second Oxygen Express from Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO.

Haryana will receive its 4th, 5th Oxygen Express carrying nearly 72 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Angul (Orissa) and Rourkela (Orissa). Another Oxygen Express with 85 tonnes is on its way from Hapa (Gujarat) and reaching Gurgaon for delivery in the NCR region.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 1125 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (109.71 MT) & Telangana (63.6 MT).

(With Inputs from PIB)

