Telangana sees 6,361 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths; CM recovers from infection

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 10:18 IST
Telangana confirmed 6,361 additional coronavirus cases taking the total infection count to more than 4.69 lakh, while the toll stood at2,527 as 51 people succumbed to the disease.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1225, followed by Nalgonda (453) and Rangareddy (423), a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 PM on May 4.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,69,722 while with 8126 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3, 89,491.

The state has 77,704 active cases and over 77,000 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.32 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.56 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 82.91 per cent, while it was 82 per cent in the country.

According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao fully recovered from COVID-19 after he tested negative for the virus.

Both RTPCR tests and rapid antigen gave negative results and blood test reports also turned out to be normal, it said.

On April 19,Rao tested positive for COVID-19 and has been staying in isolation at his farmhouse since then.PTI GDK ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

