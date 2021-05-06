Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 218,000

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 267 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 3,021 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 218,007 and cases to 2,355,985.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

