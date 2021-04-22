Mexico president suggests U.S. citizenship for tree planting program

Mexico president suggests U.S. citizenship for tree planting programReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:00 IST
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Thursday that the U.S. government could offer temporary work visas and eventually citizenship to those who take part in a vast tree planting program.
In remarks for the White House virtual climate summit, Lopez Obrador said that Mexico aimed to expand the program to Central America, which he said is currently planting 700,000 trees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
