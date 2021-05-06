Left Menu

COVID: Death toll crosses 300 in Ghaziabad, 284 dead in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:53 IST
COVID: Death toll crosses 300 in Ghaziabad, 284 dead in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far

The COVID-19 death toll in Ghaziabad rose to 303 on Thursday with 15 more fatalities, while 13 more people died of the disease in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing its toll to 284, official data showed.

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 587, according to data released by the state's Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Of the new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,227 fresh infections during the period, pushing its tally to 50,480. Its active caseload reached 8,525, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 953 new cases that pushed its infection tally to 46,026 and active cases to 6,915, it showed.

On the brighter side, 1,027 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 715 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period, pushing the overall recoveries in the districts to 41,671 and 38,808, respectively.

The mortality rate in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 0.56 per cent the and recovery rate is 82.54 per cent, while in Ghaziabad, it was 0.65 per cent and 84.31 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,59,844 from 2,62,474 on Wednesday as the overall recoveries climbed to 11,51,571 and the death toll surged to 14,501 on Thursday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.Reopening to Israeli tour...

Novavax to deliver 350 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX scheme

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it has signed an agreement with the GAVI vaccine alliance to manufacture and distribute 350 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to countries participating in the COVAX facility.The COVAX facility, a ...

Release funds to pay arrears to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme: Mamata to PM

A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for all, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again shot a letter to him reminding him of his assurances made during election campaigns ...

France, Britain send patrol boats to Jersey in post-Brexit fishing row

France and Britain deployed maritime patrol vessels to the waters off the Channel island of Jersey on Thursday as a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights escalated.The European Union called for calm over the row, which on Thursday saw a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021