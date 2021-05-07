Left Menu

Airlifted MP doctor back on his feet, says Hyderabad hospital treating him for COVID

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:55 IST
The condition of a 40-year-old COVID-19 stricken pulmonologis, who was airlifted here from Bhopal, has improved and he is back on his feet, the hospital treating him said here on Friday.

Doctors at the Yashoda Hospitalssaid the doctor responded well to treatment despite extensive damage to his lungs due to COVID-19 initially.

MadhyaPradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on April19 instructed officials to arrange an air ambulance to send Dr Satyendra Mishra, working at a state-run medical college, to Hyderabad after his condition deteriorated at a Bhopal hospital.

Dr Mishra had developed severe lung infection after testing positive for COVID-19.

''Currently the doctor is off oxygen and undergoing pulmonary rehabilitation at our unit...we are glad that we helped our young colleague get back on his feet and that this was achieved without the need for ECMO (heart-lung machine) or lung transplantation,'' Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Medical Director, Lung Transplantation, said.

Dr Mishra is a COVID-19 warrior afflicted in the line of duty and has helped innumerable patients affected with the infection over the course of the last year.

He is an assistant professor at the pulmonary and tuberculosis department in the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College at Sagar (MP).

Airlifted MP doctor back on his feet, says Hyderabad hospital treating him for COVID

