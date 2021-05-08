Left Menu

Britain free of coronavirus by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says -Telegraph

The new coronavirus will no longer be circulating in Britain by August, the government's departing vaccine taskforce chief Clive Dix told the Daily Telegraph on Friday. "Sometime in August, we will have no circulating virus in the UK", Dix said, adding that he believed the vaccine booster programme could be pushed back to early 2022. The government is looking at which COVID-19 vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 04:45 IST
Britain free of coronavirus by August, outgoing vaccine task force chief says -Telegraph

The new coronavirus will no longer be circulating in Britain by August, the government's departing vaccine taskforce chief Clive Dix told the Daily Telegraph on Friday. "Sometime in August, we will have no circulating virus in the UK", Dix said, adding that he believed the vaccine booster programme could be pushed back to early 2022.

The government is looking at which COVID-19 vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year. Dix told the Telegraph https://bit.ly/2RAIAhM that he expects everybody in the UK to have been vaccinated at least once by the end of July, by which time "we'll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known."

The UK has administered over 51 million vaccines and has been the second quickest country to give a first dose to at least half its adult population. British officials said people under 40 should be offered an alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine where possible due to a small risk of blood clots.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)said the advice reflected low levels of coronavirus infection in Britain and the availability of other vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna. Dix, who was appointed as interim leader of the task force in December, stepped down from his role last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Coldplay beam up new single "Higher Power" to space and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Google announces new Works With Chromebook docking stations

Health News Roundup: EU regulator reviews reports of rare nerve disorder after AstraZeneca; Some Americans hesitate to shed masks despite and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reduces entry approvals for foreigners holding work passes

In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several countries and emergence of new virus variants, the government is reducing entry approvals for work pass holders and their dependents entering Singapore in the coming weeks.In this perio...

Libya armed groups raid hotel where presidency met, its spokeswoman says

Armed groups in Tripoli on Friday stormed a hotel where Libyas new Presidency Council meets, the councils spokeswoman said in a social media post, underscoring the continued risks to the unity government. Unverified images on social media s...

Argentina pushes back mid-term elections as COVID-19 rages

The Argentine government has agreed with opposition parties to postpone primary and mid-term elections due to take place from August for five weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Friday.Argentinas...

White House releases first visitor logs since Obama

The White House on Friday released its first batch of records disclosing visits by official guests, returning to a practice set by the Obama administration but ditched by Donald Trump.The White House disclosed 400 visits during President Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021