Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Vanquish Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash

Delhi Capitals amassed 221 runs, losing eight wickets in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel. Ashwin claimed three wickets for Rajasthan Royals, while Sandeep Sharma took one.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:24 IST
Delhi Capitals Vanquish Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following is the scoreboard of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Ferreira b Ashwin 50 Abhishek Porel c Sandeep Sharma b Ashwin 65 Shai Hope run out (Sandeep Sharma) 1 Axar Patel c Parag b Ashwin 15 Rishabh Pant c Boult b Chahal 15 Tristan Stubbs lbw Sandeep Sharma 41 Gulbadin Naib c Ashwin b Boult 19 Rasikh Salam run out (Dubey/Samson) 9 Kuldeep Yadav not out 5 Extras: (w-1) 1 Total: (For Eight Wickets in 20 overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1-60, 2-68, 3-110, 4-144, 5-150, 6-195, 7-215, 8-221.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-48-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-42-1, Avesh Khan 2-0-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-24-3, Riyan Parag 2-0-17-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-48-1. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024