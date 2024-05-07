Delhi Capitals Vanquish Rajasthan Royals in IPL Clash

Following is the scoreboard of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here on Tuesday. Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Ferreira b Ashwin 50 Abhishek Porel c Sandeep Sharma b Ashwin 65 Shai Hope run out (Sandeep Sharma) 1 Axar Patel c Parag b Ashwin 15 Rishabh Pant c Boult b Chahal 15 Tristan Stubbs lbw Sandeep Sharma 41 Gulbadin Naib c Ashwin b Boult 19 Rasikh Salam run out (Dubey/Samson) 9 Kuldeep Yadav not out 5 Extras: (w-1) 1 Total: (For Eight Wickets in 20 overs) 221 Fall of Wickets: 1-60, 2-68, 3-110, 4-144, 5-150, 6-195, 7-215, 8-221.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-48-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-42-1, Avesh Khan 2-0-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-24-3, Riyan Parag 2-0-17-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-48-1. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)