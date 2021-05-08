PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.40 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.40 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 49312 40249 558 8505 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1310231 1203253 19071 87907 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 602349 480786 5454 116109 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 128330 94586 1817 31893 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 211742 162535 2672 46535 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15023 13471 152 1400 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 433689 351426 10315 71948 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 738786 533973 5506 199307 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand* 229993 154132 3430 67691 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1480315 1219409 15170 245736 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1265439 1069432 8615 187392 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1886448 1319301 18286 548841 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1866827 1443633 5746 417101 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3756 2692 9 1039 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 70076 55552 939 13585 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1351262 1196549 15412 139401 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 492385 421219 2704 68462 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 842356 701116 10381 130859 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8922 7287 4 1631 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 116213 82214 1612 32387 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 669928 518234 8273 143421 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 660712 551892 6334 102486 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5053336 4347592 75277 628213 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6311 6030 72 209 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 19802 17849 60 1893 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 283313 246242 1578 34146 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 580217 464025 3215 112970 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 276062 211270 3615 61177 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 343775 30463 461 3851 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 19302 16414 210 2678 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 7382 5459 17 1906 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 15913 12559 127 2711 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 524207 439322 2161 82671 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 9651 6753 165 2528 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 37208 34212 402 2174 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 973718 836351 12203 125164 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 22584291 18297482 242023 3724888 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 704615 389408 3961 464 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Uttarakhand as its health bulletin had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,18,92,676 and the death toll at 2,38,270. The ministry said there are 37,23,446 active cases, while 1,79,30,960 people have so far recovered from the infection.

